Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for a time in Clare, Galway, Limerick and Mayo on Thursday afternoon, leading Met Éireann to issuing a status yellow thunderstorm warning.

It has also warned that the thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours and that there is a risk of spot flooding.

The expected onset of the thunderstorms is after 2pm on Thursday and the warning is in place from then until 6pm.

Dry elsewhere

Many parts of the midlands and east will stay dry, with sunny spells on Thursday, with highs ranging from 14°C in the south to 20°C in the north.

It will become breezy as moderate to fresh southerly winds develop, strong at times in coastal areas.

On Thursday night, it will be mainly dry over the eastern half of the country, with clear spells and just isolated showers possible.

Met Éireann has said it will be cloudier further west with scattered showers, mainly along western and northwestern coasts, and becoming more isolated through the night.

There will be lows of 8°C to 10°C in light to moderate southerly winds, though fresher along Atlantic coasts.