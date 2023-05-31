Applications and nominations are now open for the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards. \ Philip Doyle

The secret is out! This summer, Clare Macra will be hosting Macra’s brand new ‘Macra’s Big Summer Blowout’ event on 6 August 2023 at the Inn at Dromoland Hotel.

This isn’t just any ordinary conference. The day will be jam-packed with inspiring speakers from a variety of professions, a cheeky BBQ, an afternoon of fun activities and, of course, we will not forget to shimmy the night away with some amazing music.

Please join us and listen to rugby player, Eimear Considine; chef and bestselling author, Trisha Lewis; and Irish Paralympian, Jonathan McGrath.

Tickets

Tickets will be released soon, but there is limited availability in the hotels, so make sure to book yourself in the Dromoland Castle Hotel today!

Macra launches the 25th Young Farmer of the Year

The search is on for the 25th FBD Young Farmer of the Year, as applications and nominations are now open!

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Macra na Feirme are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra, with partnerships with the IFA and National Rural Network.

The competition, launched in 1999, has been successful in raising profiles of young farmers within their communities by recognising their achievements and contributions to farming.

The closing date for entries is 28 July 2023.