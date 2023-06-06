Sheep weighing scales are classified as either a fixed or mobile sub investment, depending on which system of handling they are accompanied with.

With new criteria surrounding applications, the Department of Agriculture has published a definitive list of which items are classified as ‘mobile’ and which are classified as ‘fixed’.

As part of the new rules associated with TAMS III, mobile items can still be eligible for grant aid where a purchase or deposit has been made on or after a grant application has been submitted, before full approval has been given.

The Department had previously clarified to the Irish Farmers Journal that health and fertility monitoring equipment, both the collars/tags/boluses were classified as mobile items, with a now complete list published.

Some of the most common items for which fixed/mobile clarification had been sought are listed in Table 1.

Nearly all items covered in the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) are listed as fixed, bar calf-rearing equipment. Both computerised calf feeders and milk carts with mixers are classed as mobile and can be bought before full grant approval is given.

Those interested in investing in slurry separation will have to wait for full grant approval before purchasing, although no planning permission is required.

Interestingly, robotic slurry scrapers, despite literally being mobile, are classed as fixed.

As mentioned in our infrastructure Focus a number of weeks ago, bovine and sheep fencing does not normally require planning permission unless it is placed on SAC or SPA ground, in which case it will be required.

Solar electric fencers, associated with bovine fencing, are also classed as fixed.

Regarding animal handling, which falls under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme, there are two distinct areas – fixed and mobile.

When a sheep weighing scales is purchased as part of a sub-investment in the fixed handling system, it too is classed as fixed and can’t be purchased pre-approval.

However, where a weighing scale is purchased as part of a mobile handling system, it can be bought once the application is made.

Penning

Both mobile cattle and sheep handling systems are limited to 75 linear metres of penning. Cattle weighing scales are a separate investment to handling systems and are classed as mobile.

Listings for the classification of all items, the tranche of TAMS III they fall into, the planning permission requirements and relevant specification can all be found on the Department of Agriculture website using the tab “TAMS III list of eligible items”.

YFCIS

The Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) was launched last week, with just the Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) still to be opened. These two schemes are the largest tranches of TAMS, with over 330 eligible investments contained in them at a grant rate of 60%.

They encompass much of the AWNSS, Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) and Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES).

The ceiling rate for both schemes is €90,000 per holding. Those in a partnership, even if it is between two young farmers, two women farmers or a young farmer and woman farmer will be limited to the €90,000 ceiling to avail of the higher grant rate.

Any spending above this contained in a partnership will be paid at a lower grant rate of 40%, with the total investment ceiling for a partnership under TAMS III being €160,000 (excluding investments in the Solar Capital Investment Scheme).