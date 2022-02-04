Mulching under way in Co Cork.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication (DECC) has issued further details on the derogation on the burning of green waste on farms. The clarification was made on Friday evening 4 February.

The derogation has been issued for 2022. However, burning will not be allowed during the bird nesting season.

A spokesperson for the DECC noted: “There will be no exemption during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, which runs from 1 March to 31 August.”

Regulations

“The regulations will be communicated to all stakeholders, including local authorities, in the normal manner when signed.”

Both the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the DECC have stated that discussions between the two departments will examine alternative options to the practice of burning this waste.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the derogation on Wednesday 2 February. The derogation had been granted on four previous occasions and was not granted by the DECC for 2022. It expired on 1 January 2022.

Farmers will still need to go through the normal procedures with their local authorities, including applying for a permit to burn this waste and notifying the fire service.