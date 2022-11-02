IFA national rural development chair Michael Biggins has called on Minster for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to clarify if dribble bars will be included on the list of investment items in the next Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

He said the low-emission, ammonia-reducing slurry spreading technology has proved a popular investment item among farmers, in particular retrofit dribble bars to existing tankers, with the value of claims paid exceeding €3m.

“Removing dribble bars from the list of eligible investment items would be a huge step backwards from an environmental point of view, forcing farmers into purchasing more expensive LESS equipment, which in turn would require higher-horsepower tractors,” he said.

Many farmers are holding out on applying for a TAMS grant on LESS equipment in order to avail of the higher grant rate and revised costings for LESS equipment under the new TAMS scheme, set to open early next year.

“With the final tranche of TAMS II due to close on the Friday 16 December, it is vital that farmers receive clarification on its inclusion as soon as possible,” Biggins concluded.