Farmers need clarity on ACRES ‘gap’ support payments, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has warned.

The payments, currently being explored by the Department of Agriculture, could be required due to an oversubscription to the agri-climate scheme by 16,000 in December.

Speaking after the IFA farming and climate summit in Limerick earlier this week, IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins described it as a “positive” that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his Department are exploring all possible options to support the 46,000 farmers who applied for the scheme.

“We’ve known for some time now that the Department is looking into some form of ‘gap’ payment for those who have applied for Tranche 1, but are not successful.

“However, as to what that looks like, how much it will be or how it will be administered, that has yet to be decided,” he said.

‘Left in limbo’

Biggins warned that farmers “cannot be left in limbo wondering if they will receive a payment at the end of the year”.

“Agri-environment scheme payments make up a substantial part of family farm income each year, particularly for low-income drystock farmers,” he said.

IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins.

Noting that the IFA has been raising this issue, the IFA rural development chair said farmers need greater clarity and that this is needed quickly, so they can plan for the months ahead.

“Whatever form of ‘gap’ support materialises must be simply administered and tangible, not purely token support and a box-ticking exercise.

“Every farmer who has made a valid ACRES application in tranche 1 must receive a payment in 2023, whether that’s a tranche 1 ACRES payment or a similar-sized gap/upfront tranche 2 payment, similar to the way REPS payments were in the past.

"With all the pressure on the sector to meet its climate targets, it’s important that farmers on the ground do not lose out,” he concluded.

