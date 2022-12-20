The IFA has called for an information meeting for affected farmers. \ Oliver Edwards

Tirlán suppliers affected by fixed milk contracts must get more time and clarity from the co-op on its latest support scheme offer, says the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur described how adjusted fixed milk price scheme support letters, received by Tirlán suppliers in recent days, have “created more confusion and anxiety”.

He said that many farmers are “questioning what volume of milk they will now have fixed going forward and at what price it will be fixed at”.

“The original closing date for this new offer was 20 December, which was completely unrealistic. We understand Tirlán have now pushed this back to 30 December, via text message, in the last 24 hours.

“It’s not credible to expect farmers to assess such a complicated and important decision over the Christmas period when farmers are trying to spend time with their family and their advisers are mostly on holidays,” he said.

Extended deadline

Arthur called on Tirlán to extend the new 30 December deadline to the end of January.

“They also need to organise, as soon as possible in the new year, a public information meeting to fully explain what the latest offer entails.

Tirlán has extended the deadline for farmers to sign up to the offer to 30 December.

"[The] IFA is more than happy to host this meeting, if Tirlán wish, where their representatives can use the forum to present their latest proposals.

“The communication on this new offer, along with the imposition of such a tight deadline, are both very disappointing.

“I hope Tirlán understand the confusion, worry and anxiety this is causing and do the right thing by extending the deadline and holding a public meeting to explain exactly what is on offer,” he said.

