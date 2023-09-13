The firm are planning to launch a new 1.5m trailed and a 9m mounted harrow at this year’s Ploughing Championships.

Clarke Engineering is set to add two new sizes of grass harrows to its growing range at this year’s Ploughing Championships.

The Mayo firm is headed up by young engineer, Michael Clarke, who many may remember showcasing a 20ft dual purpose rake and tedder at the event last year, where he scooped up the Young Innovation of the Year accolade.

Harrows

At present, Clarke is manufacturing three sizes of harrows, namely a 3m front-mounted harrow, a 3m rear-mounted harrow and a 6m rear-mounted harrow.

The 3m rear mounted harrow comes with 120 8mm heavy duty tines which are mounted to two adjustable frames which pivot on the main frame.

The firm are planning to launch a new 1.5m trailed, and a 9m mounted harrow at this year’s Ploughing.

The 3m front harrow weighs in at 350kg, and comes with 60 12mm heavy-duty tines mounted to a solid frame with two height-adjusting wheels at the front.

The 3m rear-mounted harrow comes with 120 8mm heavy-duty tines, which are mounted to two adjustable frames that pivot on the main frame.

It features height-adjusting wheels and an adjustable frame. The 6m harrow also comes galvanised. It comes with 240 8mm tines fitted to four adjustable frames.

The 3m front harrow weighs in at 350kg and comes with 60 12mm heavy duty tines mounted to a solid frame with two height adjusting wheels at the front.

All harrows come with mounting plates for both APV and Ag Stock seeders.