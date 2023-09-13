Tractors from the entire Valtra ranges will be on display, including the latest Q305 model.

Clarke Machinery in conjunction with its sister company, Clarkes of Cavan, will debut the latest Stella mulcher brand at this year’s Ploughing Championships.

In particular, it will display the Stella URS 100 remote-control model. Designed to work on slopes up to 55°, the URS 100 offers a working width of 100cm and can be used in forward and reverse directions.

It offers a wide track width and low centre of gravity for the mulching of vegetation on verges or for site-clearance operations.

Powering the URS 100 is a Honda IGXV 800 fuel-injected petrol engine, producing 26hp and 55Nm of torque.

Features

The URS 100 features a patented caterpillar drive system, with an axial piston pump and geroter positive displacement motors.

The hydraulic system also includes a reversible cooling fan for the clearance of debris. The unit itself incorporates an open monocoque-type structure and weighs 580kg.

The Stella URS 100 is fitted with a 26hp fuel injected petrol engine.

Clarkes will also showcase an array of Valtra tractors, including models from the A, G, N and T series, as well as the latest Q305 model. A selection of equipment from its other brands will be on display.

These will include Spreadpoint spreaders, Weidemann, Broughan trailers and Echotec tree shears.