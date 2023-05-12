Kaleb Cooper, the well-known farm machinery operator from TV show Clarkson’s Farm, has joined forces with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) to launch a new bursary.

The annual bursary will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Kaleb himself.

“Launching this bursary means so much, as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming,” he said.

Passionate advocate

Kaleb is a passionate advocate of UK agriculture and wishes to share his enthusiasm with others, as evidenced by his time on Clarkson's Farm.

“Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me. I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive,” he said at the launch of the bursary this week.

He added: “I know there’s so much potential for young people to have brilliant careers in agriculture.”

RAU vice-chancellor professor Peter McCaffery said: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary.”

The bursary, which is open to RAU undergraduate students living in the UK, will open for applications in September, with the first recipient receiving their grant in early 2024.