The FBD young farmer awards were held on the same night as the Rose of Tralee. \ D.Walsh.

The decision to schedule the FBD young farmer awards for the same night as the Rose of Tralee was a bit of a faux pas by organisers, I must admit.

While all national media eyes were watching who’d be crowned winner in Tralee last Tuesday, young farmer of the year Dwayne Shiels was crowned in Sligo.

The Donegal sheep farmer was applauded by all but any winner would struggle to draw the same attention as the newly crowned New York Rose.

Perhaps next year the events could double up as I hear there were plenty of farmers escorting the Roses around the Kingdom.