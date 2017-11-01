Cleaning it down before you park it up

-
Disposable overalls are great at keeping dust and dirt out at this job. They're also breathable.
Cleaned down, oiled up and ready for the shed.
Spraying the diesel-oil mixture into the straw walkers of the combine.
The diesel-oil mixture was sprayed on to any bare metal using the compressor-driven oiler, preventing rust and deterring unwelcome visitors.
Using this compressor-driven oiler, we were able to reach into most parts of the machine. A 50:50 mixture of diesel and oil was used.
From the small combine we cleaned out, there was a sizeable amount of dirt removed from it. Parking on a concrete surface made cleaning up easier afterwards.
Clean all orifices and corners which might harbour dirt and chaff. The less that is left on the machine, the less trouble you will have from unwelcome visitors.
Take out the screens and clean them thoroughly. Check for stone damage and pebbles lodged in them.
The residual grain in the tank being blown out from inside. Left in the tank, it would provide a haven for rats and mice.
It's a dirty job, but will save time and money in the long run.
The tip of the compressor lance.
The compressor was fitted with a lance to reach into the depths of the machine.
An indusstrial compressor can be hired from as little as â‚¬45/day and really speeds up cleaning the combine.
Dirt and dust will settle in every corner of the machine, so have a good look around to clean it properly.
Open as many augers and inspect as many covers as possible to make sure all dirt, dust and sprouted grain is removed. The less that is left in the combine, the fewer problems you will have.
Ear-defenders, a disposable face mask and gloves are all relatively cheap and make this undesirable job a litle easier. Missing from the photo are safety glasses which we also had.
Check for any damamged or worn parts, making note of what is to be changed or repaired.
Store all panels that have been removed with the combine.
Open all inspection hatches to allow dirt and unwelcome pests out.
Dirt caked into the returns auger should be blown out entirely.
Take note of any worn parts throughout the cleaning process.
