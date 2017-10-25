Clear run to ICMSA presidency for McCormack
By The Dealer on 26 October 2017
The ICMSA is set to elect a new president with John Comer finishing up his term. However, it will be more coronation than dogged election fight, writes The Dealer.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Paul Mooney on 18 October 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 October 2017
CLASS 46 CHOPPER BALERGOOD AVEARGE BALERWIDE PICK UPSOLD AS SEEN...
VERY CLEAN BALERBEEN TROUGH OUR WORKSHOPYEAR 2012€12500 MARGIN...
2160 BALERYEAR 2008VERY CLEAN BALER33000 BALESSTEERING AXLEM...
KRONE KR 130 BALERAVERAGE BALERSOLD AS SEENCALL SALES 087 1472154V...
For all your agricultural needs look no further thanNUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD...