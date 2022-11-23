Last week, scientists from the ICBF, the country’s breeding organisation, laid out the trends and expectations for the type of beef animal that would be produced in the next five years. Using data from the last 10 years, Andrew Cromie showed the significant turnaround in the makeup of the national herd to a more dairy beef animal.
Plotting the next 10 years, he suggested this dairy-beef shift will continue and there will be another 300,000 dairy-beef-bred calves born each year, to 900,000 from 600,000 per year presently. By dairy beef we mean an animal produced by using a beef sire on a black and white milking cow.
