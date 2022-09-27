Clever Agri are the main distributor for Arland sprayers who offer tank capacities from 800l to 7,500l and with working widths from 12m up to 44m.

Clever Agri Components debuted several new sprayers for the first time at the Ploughing last week. These included two of its own designed simple, smaller trailed sprayers and a large high-end French-built Arland sprayer.

The father and son team of Tom and Killian Cannon are well-known for supplying sprayer components, and built several custom sprayers at the beginning of this year designed to handle liquid fertiliser (316 grade stainless-steel pump for corrosive material for corrosive material). Options include 10m 500l or 12m 1,000l models, a tandem axle, galvanised frame with optional power coming from a Honda petrol engine. The 500l self-powered electrically controlled three-section sprayer is priced at €5,700 plus VAT.

On the higher end offering, Clever Agri is the main distributor for Arland sprayers. With tank capacities ranging from 800l to 7,500l, the firm offers sprayers with working widths from 12m up to 44m. The offering includes front tanks, mounted and trailed sprayers.