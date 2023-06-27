Arland uses the French-built Pommier booms, which are constructed from aluminium.

Clever Agri Components showcased a new trailed Arland sprayer from the French manufacturers Expert + range at the event. The Carlow firm is headed up by father-son team, Tom and Killian Cannon, who are well-known for supplying sprayer components.

The Expert + sprayer range has tank capacities ranging from 3,600l up to 4,200l, a 450l rinsing tank and weighs in at 3,500kg to 4,500kg, depending on spec. Boom widths range from 24 metres up to 38 metres.

The sprayer on display was fitted with a 4,200l tank, 24m booms and a PM400 diaphragm pump.

The pumps are supplied by Udor, and this sprayer is equipped with a 400l/min pump. Arland uses the French-built Pommier booms, which are constructed from aluminium. The unit featured has the TR4, heavy-duty booms. This sprayer is at the higher end of the scale.

Features include full recirculating booms, variable geometry, and it can even flush the boom back to the tank thanks to its air system. With eight sections, this sprayer is priced at €88,000 plus VAT.