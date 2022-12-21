Livestock farmers are to be encouraged to move into alternative farm systems.

Farmers are to be incentivised to move out of livestock production and into tillage, biomethane generation, organics, forestry and rewetting, under measures included in the Climate Action Plan 2023.

While the plan, announced on Wednesday, does not include specific culling schemes or payments, it commits to “mobilise” proposals in the Food Vision sectoral group reports to “incentivise” land use diversification options and voluntary livestock culls.

The plan aims to drive farmers into alternative farm systems associated with reduced emissions, bringing the agriculture sector’s emissions from 23 mega tonnes (Mt) in 2018 to 20Mt by 2025.

Alternative systems

Alternatives proposed for farmers include a significant fast-tracking of a 20-plant biomethane network by 2025, which could require farmers to grow feedstuff for gas generation to the tune of 60,000ac.

While farmers could stay farming beef, dairy and sheep, they will be incentivised to do so organically, with a new target of 450,000ha or about 12,800 farmers in organics by the turn of the decade.

Government also aims to have 360,000ha of land in tillage by 2025 and 400,000ha by 2030, a 15% increase on the 348,500ha under crops in 2022.

Feed boluses and slurry additives are two methane-cutting measures proposed in the plan.

An afforestation target of 8,000ha per year has also been set, aimed at delivering 28,000ha of forestry by 2025 and driven by a new forestry programme and its ramped-up payment rates.

While the plan includes little specifics on rewetting for farmers, it seeks to encourage the rewetting of organic soils.

Methane reduction

Other measures include the rollout of a methane-reducing slurry additive and a slow-release bolus for cattle, already in development. There will also be a drive to slash crude protein in livestock diets.

Beef farmers have been set a target for reduced slaughter and first calving ages. / Donal O' Leary

Beef farmers have been set a reduced slaughter age target of 22-23 months for 2030. They will be pushed to reduce the first calving ages of heifers and breed animals with low-methane traits.

A further tightening of artificial nitrogen use is also outlined in the new plan, aimed at cutting sales of nitrogen to 330,000t by 2025 and 300,000t by 2030.

This is an increase on the reduction outlined in Ag Climatise – the Department of Agriculture’s roadmap to climate neutrality – which targeted a reduction to 350,000t by 2025 and 325,000t by 2030.

Political response

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the plan commits agriculture to “strong climate action”.

“In agriculture, the focus is on reducing nitrogen and methane emissions, while increasing carbon capture and storage and contributing in a positive way to the decarbonisation of the energy system.

“We need to accelerate progress through reduced application of nitrogen-based fertilisers, replacing them with protected urea and reducing the age of cattle finishing. I recognise that achieving this ambition will not be without its challenges and that significant and transformational change will be required,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted farmers will “rise to the challenge” of the Climate Action Plan’s measures to reduce emissions if they are provided with “sensible targets, good advice and financial supports” with “no coercion or compulsion”.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said “[farmers] switching from dairy to tillage to reduce emissions and to reduce pollution” is in line with the biodiversity targets set at the recent COP15.

