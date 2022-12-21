Macra president John Keane says there needs to be more youth involvement in agriculture.

The Climate Action Plan for 2023 must provide opportunities for young farmers, Ireland’s future food producers, says Macra.

Macra president John Keane said it is young farmers who will “drive the changes” on farms required under the plan, set to include measures to cut agricultural emissions and be agreed by Cabinet today, Wednesday.

He said if the plan is “structured properly with the right measures included, it can pave a real pathway forward for future food producers".

Keane said his association as consistently highlighted the need for increased investment for youth in agriculture, in order to ensure vibrant rural communities and a thriving agriculture sector.

The Macra president highlighted research which he said suggests that farmer characteristics, including age, impact the preparedness they have to tackle environmental measures on farm.

He said factors such as a farmers age also impact the decision to adopt smart farming or precision agriculture technologies.

“With research reinforcing the belief that young food producers have the above characteristics, now is time for government to invest in young people in agriculture to meet our climate objectives,” he said.

Keane called for there to be measures in Wednesday’s Climate Action Plan which “break down the barriers that exist around access to finance [and] access to land” for young farmers.

He warned that any "reductionist food production policy will not serve Irish farmers well or indeed a growing global population”.

“If this Climate Action Plan invests in reduction and curtailment as opposed to opportunity, we will see even fewer young people entering agriculture and we will see our rural communities dwindle,” he said.

