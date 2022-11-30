The plan is also expected to elaborate on increased renewable energy targets.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan 2023 is to be published within a fortnight.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett told the Irish Farmers Journal this week that “nothing is set in stone” yet.

It is likely that the Food Vision dairy and beef group reports will help set measures for the beef and dairy sectors, with both reports recommending cow reduction schemes in the short term. These schemes lack any plan around funding for cutting numbers.

Increased use of low emission slurry spreading, protected urea and the forestry and organic sectors are likely to feature in the plan.

It is also expected to elaborate on increased renewable energy targets, as well as impending policies such as the renewable heat obligation and the Small-Scale Generation Scheme.

While new capital funding is anticipated for the anaerobic digestion sector, it is unlikely it will be announced in the short term.