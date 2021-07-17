An aim of 51% by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050 will be made legally binding under the bill. / Donal O' Leary

The climate action and low carbon development (amendment) bill 2021 has now passed through the final stages of the Dáil and is just waiting on a final signature from President Michael D Higgins before being signed into law.

The bill has raised debate among the farming community, given it will make targets to reduce emissions legally binding, with an aim of 51% by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Agriculture and transport are the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases (GHG) in Ireland and some concessions were made in the bill for the unique role of agriculture, as the bulk of emissions come from biogenic methane from livestock.

Targets

Targets will start being counted from the first five-year period in 2021.

The bill noted: “The special economic and social role of agriculture, including with regard to the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane.”

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard also scored what was seen as a triumph for the agriculture industry when his motion to allow for carbon sequestered on farms to be taken into account when calculating reduction targets was added to the bill.

Specific sectoral targets have yet to be set, but the overall aim is to reduce by 7% per annum, with some sectors expected to be asked to reduce more than others.