The Ulster Farmers' Union held a protest at Stormont in early February as MLAs voted to amend the Executive's climate change bill. \ Houston Green

The Executive’s climate change bill completed its final stage at Stormont on Wednesday, marking the end of what has been a turbulent year of politics for NI farmers.

After the bill completed its passage through the Assembly, Green Party leader Clare Bailey dropped her separate private member’s bill on climate change which was further behind in the legislative process.

“I respect the will of the house. This (the Executive bill) has been a democratically developed bill, with much cross-party working.

“Now is the time that we ensure its delivery,” the South Belfast MLA said.

The Executive bill originally contained a headline target for NI to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 82% by 2050.

This was later amended by MLAs to net zero emissions by 2050 and Bailey’s private member’s bill had consistently aimed for net zero by 2045.

There will be a herd reduction as a result of this bill

However, independent analysis by consultancy firm KPMG found that cattle and sheep in NI would need to be virtually wiped out to meet a net zero target.

After a backlash from rural voters and the farm lobby, MLAs amended the Executive bill last month, putting in place a separate target for methane which effectively brought the bill back in line with the original “at least 82%” target.

“There will be a herd reduction as a result of this bill, but that does not mean there has to be an agricultural output reduction.

“There are opportunities to grow other alternative crops,” Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots told MLAs at Stormont.

This means methane emissions from NI agriculture do not need to reach zero for the sector to stop contributing to global warming

He said that cutting methane by up to 46% is “consistent with advice” from the UK government’s Climate Change Committee and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and is compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He pointed out that methane, which is emitted by ruminant livestock, has a shorter lifespan than other greenhouse gases.

This means methane emissions from NI agriculture do not need to reach zero for the sector to stop contributing to global warming.

Target criticism

Despite that, the separate target for methane was still criticised by representatives from Alliance and the Green Party. Alliance MLA Andrew Muir suggested his party plans to continue pushing for a net zero target for all greenhouse gases after the next election.

“It is important to put on record our commitment to bring forward a private members bill within the next mandate to deliver the real ambition required to deal with the climate crisis,” he said.