Urban agriculture is outlined as something which could help to reduce the risk of climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report on Monday 28 February stating that “human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world”.

The report explained that “people and ecosystems least able to cope are being hardest hit”. The report was compiled by 270 authors from 67 countries.

The report explained that taking action now can secure a liveable future, while warning that “the world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C”.

It explains that safeguarding and strengthening nature plays a key role in reducing climate risks and improving people’s lives.

Agriculture

In Europe, heat and drought stress on crops was outlined as a key risk. The report stated that: “Substantive agricultural production losses are projected for European areas over the 21st century.”

It was also added that irrigation may become more difficult as water availability becomes more limited.

Irrigation, vegetation cover, changes in farming practices, crop and animal species and shifting planting (fire and forest management, and agroecology) were outlined as some of the ways to tackle the challenges ahead.

The report outlined cultivar improvements, agroforestry, community-based adaptation, farm and landscape diversification and urban agriculture as some adaptation options.

Urban agriculture is where food is produced in an urban setting. The authors outlined the need to bring nature back into our cities and that planning is needed to do this.

Global challenge with local solutions

The IPCC stated that “climate change is a global challenge that requires local solutions”.

It stated that: “Climate-resilient development is already challenging at current warming levels. It will become more limited if global warming exceeds 1.5°C. In some regions, it will be impossible if global warming exceeds 2°C.

“This key finding underlines the urgency for climate action, focusing on equity and justice. Adequate funding, technology transfer, political commitment and partnership lead to more effective climate change adaptation and emissions reductions.”

The IPCC’s working group II report is entitled Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation & Vulnerability. Its publication was delayed from September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.