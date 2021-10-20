There have been a number of calls in recent weeks for a compromise to be found that would bring together the two climate change bills currently being considered at Stormont.

The first is a private member’s bill drafted by Climate Coalition NI and brought forward by Green party leader Clare Bailey which would require NI to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045. The second is the DAERA bill which would require NI to reduce emissions by at least 82% by 2050.

While MLAs continue to scrutinise both bills, agri-food representatives at Stormont last week made it clear that there can be no compromise on the headline target. No credible pathway has been identified to get NI to net zero by 2045, outside of virtually removing animal agriculture.

It is therefore frustrating to read various commentators suggesting that the Clare Bailey bill is somehow the “stronger piece of legislation”. It is not. It has no scientific basis and simply would lead to NI offshoring food production, with no benefit to the global climate.

It does beg the question as to what are the real motives at play, and whether some of those who support that bill have an underlying agenda against livestock farming.

Or perhaps part of the issue is a lack of trust around the climate credentials of Minister Poots? Anyone in this bracket should listen to his contribution during the meeting with the Stormont Agriculture Committee last Thursday where he set out a clear vision to transform NI to a green economy.

Later in the afternoon we then had agri-food industry leaders urging MLAs to back a DAERA climate change bill that in reality will be extremely challenging for NI farming. The prospect of that happening was probably quite remote up until the Clare Bailey bill came on the scene. Bailey and her colleagues in Climate Coalition NI need to realise they have achieved a lot. It is time to support the DAERA bill and move on.

