The ash tree in the foreground is a reminder that farmers with ash dieback need to be compensated before they return to planting, and help Ireland achieve a viable afforestation programme “to reach carbon neutrality by 2050”. \ Donal Magner

The Climate Change Advisory Council’s (CCAC) Annual Review 2023 places strong emphasis on increased afforestation to achieve climate change targets. It acknowledges the enormity of this challenge as annual afforestation has fallen to 2,273ha.

It calls on the Government to “immediately put in place the necessary resources to streamline and accelerate processes to implement the new Forestry Programme 2023–2027 following State aid approval”.

It highlights the dual role of forestry: afforestation to increase carbon sequestration and timber products to prolong carbon storage and displace non-renewable fossil-based materials, especially in construction.

In this respect, forestry has a key role in achieving carbon neutrality, but “Ireland’s first task is to reduce and ultimately prevent emissions of greenhouse gases”, maintains the review.

Unlike the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the National Climate Action Plan (NCAP), the review believes the 8,000ha annual afforestation target is far too low.

It references Professor Cathal O’Donoghue’s study “The Economics of Afforestation and Management in Ireland: Future Prospects and Plans”, which maintains that an annual target of 18,000ha will be required “to reach carbon neutrality by 2050”.

It suggests that farmers plant 5-10% of their land, but looks to the State to achieve Prof O’Donoghue’s annual 18,000ha of planting: “Evidence suggests that private forestry planting is unlikely to meet such ambitious targets, and the State should come forward with a plan for afforestation as a public good,” the review states.

This would open the door for Coillte to return to afforestation and forestry land purchase after almost 30 years.

As we reported on 11 March (“The vexed question of forest ownership”), Minister Ryan “favours EU State aid to allow Coillte to purchase land for afforestation”.

State intervention

The review’s reasoning for State intervention is because of “a gradual decline in the uptake of the afforestation scheme since 2013” by the private sector.

However, it fails to differentiate between the role of farmer and non-farmer investment in forestry during this period.

In particular, there is no assessment of the collapse in farmer afforestation if data provided by DAFM is correct (Table 1).

The collapse of farmer planting since 2013 can be attributed to a number of factors, not least ash dieback in 2012, the virtual banning of planting unenclosed land in 2012, cutting the premium period for farmers in 2015, and an afforestation licensing system, which is simply not fit for purpose, especially for farmers.

The premium period has been addressed in the new programme, but much more needs to be done to revive farmers’ interest in planting to the level achieved between 2000 and 2005, when average annual planting by farmers was 12,000ha.

This past performance demonstrates a willingness by farmers to plant marginal agricultural land. Ignoring the reasons why farmers no longer plant is not a valid reason to change forestry policy, even though it may be inviting to a Government running out of ideas.

The reintroduction of State afforestation and the current increased trend of institutional forestry investment marks a dramatic new departure in Irish forestry policy, which favoured farmer planting since the late 1980s.

Based on this approach and recent trends, this is likely to result in Coillte and non-farmer investors dominating future afforestation programmes. Without farmer involvement, afforestation will fall far short of the CCAC targets.

There is much in the climate review that is strong on the role of forestry and forest products in climate change mitigation.

Asking farmers to commit to long-term land use such as forestry requires a State-private partnership, with benefits for both parties in this social contract. Coillte has a role to play but farmers, like their European counterparts, should be at the centre of a viable forestry programme.

Farmers who are willing to make this commitment to forestry will look favourably on the review’s recommendation of a Just Transition Commission.

Without farmer involvement, afforestation will fall far short of the CCAC targets

This will “ensure that Ireland achieves its climate objectives in a way that is fair and equitable, and protects vulnerable people and communities”. Just transition would reduce the risk associated with a long-term land use, such as forestry.

The first test of just transition will be next month when the results of Minister Hackett’s review of ash dieback are published.

Wood in construction and energy

The review is positive on the use of timber in the bio economy, especially in displacing fossil-based materials in construction.

“However, the building regulations will need to be updated to support the use of timber in construction,” it states. “Under Budget 2023, a new levy of 10% on certain concrete products at point of first supply aims to encourage a switch to alternatives such as timber construction.”

The review lacks ambition by not proposing mass wood (engineered timber) for medium-rise buildings, especially as University of Galway demonstrates that Sitka spruce is suitable for cross-laminated timber (CLT) in large scale construction.

It does, however, welcome the establishment of a construction technology centre in the university campus and a national construction, demonstration park at Mount Lucas, Co Offaly.

The review lacks ambition by not proposing mass wood (engineered timber) for medium-rise buildings

It could have been even more ambitious, especially on the use of wood construction in public buildings. For example, the French government introduced a sustainability law that ensures all new public buildings are built from at least 50% timber or other natural materials to displace concrete and steel.

Influenced no doubt by the Citizens’ Assembly (CA) report, it highlights “countries such as Denmark [which] operate their district heating schemes through cooperative ownership or through municipality ownership”.

Like the CA, it completely ignores the role of wood in Ireland’s renewable energy programme. Yet, it lauds Denmark’s group heating system, which in most towns is totally reliant on biomass – mainly wood – energy.

In fact, the Danes rely on biomass for half of their renewable energy supply.

Forest Village at the Tullamore Show

Liam Kelly from Teagasc reports that the Forest Village at the Tullamore Show will have more than 20 organisations and companies present on Sunday, 13 August.

“Farmers and other landowners who are considering forestry, including agroforestry, native woodland or commercial forestry, will find comprehensive practical and financial advice from organisations at the show, such as Teagasc and a range of forestry companies,” he said.

Renewable energy will have a strong presence, including displays of solar panels, boiler systems and efficient firewood stoves.

“Teagasc’s forestry advisers and researchers will be on hand to answer your forestry queries, while free information packs will be available,” said Kelly.

Reconstitution scheme for ash dieback opened

Minister Hackett has opened “the Reconstitution Scheme for Ash Dieback (RSAD) 2023-2027 for new applications”.

The RSAD is contained within the Forestry Programme 2023-2027 and complies with State aid rules. The scheme document and application forms are available at www.gov.ie/forestry.

Minister Hackett announced the establishment of an independent review of the DAFM reconstitution scheme in early June. The review group, comprising Jo O’Hara, Jerry Grant and Matt Crowe, will issue their findings next month.

No applicant to the current scheme or the De Minimis scheme will be disadvantaged if any change emerges from the ongoing independent review process.