Climate change solutions must be reached in an inclusive, farmer-driven process that recognises the diversity of farming systems, president of the IFA Tim Cullinan said at COP27 in Egypt.

Cullinan represents farmers in discussions and events at several levels in Egypt this week not only as IFA president but as vice president of COPA the European farmers’ organisation, and as a member of the European Constituency of the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO).

Farmers from all over the world are attending and will be focused on how their sector can contribute to emissions reduction while continuing to produce food through a sustainable food system. Cullinan said: “The focus will be on trying to reduce emissions per unit of nutrition. We have an increasing world population. The world will need more food, not less. There is a huge amount of research going on globally into reducing emissions at farm level.

"This is a global challenge and farmers from every country must pool our knowledge to address the problem,” he said.

Climate action must complement action on improving global food security,” he said.

He argued that farmers are and want to be part of the conversation.

The IFA president will be present for the UNFCCC Agriculture and Food Systems Day on Friday and at the COP27 presidency Agriculture Day on Saturday.

He will attend and participate in official World Farmers’ Organisation side events and will participate in daily farmer constituency meetings which will co-ordinate participation and draft communication statements to ensure the profile of farmers remains high during the negotiations.