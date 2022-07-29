A reveiw of the Ag Climatise roadmap is needed urgently, the body said. \ Philip Doyle

Reaching the emissions reduction targets laid out by Government for all sectors of the economy for 2030 will only reduce emissions by 43% while the land use sector is included, the independent body tasked with assessing Ireland’s action on climate has warned.

The setting of the sectoral emissions reduction targets was recognised as an “important milestone in the process of meeting Ireland’s national climate objective” by the chair of Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) Marie Donnelly.

However, Donnelly raised concerns that the emissions reduction targets would fail to reach the 51% reduction specified in climate action legislation.

The CCAC has commented that the 18-month deferral of the setting of a sectoral emissions ceiling for the land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector must be “addressed urgently”.

Farm support roadmap

Donnelly called for the Ag Climatise roadmap, which outlines the pathway to reduce farming’s emissions, to be “reviewed and strengthened” in line with the 25% sectoral emissions reduction target for agriculture.

It will also be necessary to develop supports for family farms to recognise the “role that they will play in the generation of renewable energy”, the climate advisory chief said.

