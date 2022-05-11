On a visit to Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, the Irish Farmers Journal caught up with Keith Considine, Clipex Ireland, and fencing contractor Ivor Jones. Ivor and his team were erecting the Clipex 6ft, 12-clip posts, manufactured from high-tensile steel and galvanised, combined with the Clipex S fence, a specially manufactured sheep netting with nine strands of wire (alloy zinc coated) as opposed to the conventional eight strands.

Ivor said: “For erecting a Clipex fence, we put in our strainers at either end and as needed in-between. We then tension the wire using gripples. Because of the fixed knot, the wire stands up perfectly straight. We then install the intermediate posts every 4-4.5m. A common mistake people make is erecting the posts first and then straining the wire. You see the wire getting caught in the clips and causing a headache.”

Where the run of fencing is relatively straight, an eco or standard post is used (2.5mm/3mm wall). Where there is a slight turn, beefy post (3.5mm wall) is used. “You use Clipex posts the exact same as you would a normal timber stake; wherever you would put a heavier turning post you install a beefy post.’’

Clipex posts and strainers are driven in a similar way to conventional timber as well, using a sledge, petrol post driver or hydraulically driven post driver, with a protective sleeve put on top of the posts when driven down to prevent damage to the galvanise. Clipex sells such sleeves, though one can easily be made in a farm workshop, said Keith.

Where Clipex really comes in to it's own is on stony ground, such as the above picture in the Burren, states Kevin Considine.

For farmers who wish to use existing eight-strand sheep wire, Clipex manufactures a 6ft, 10-clip post which is compatible to all common sheep netting.

A product Keith sees gaining popularity, especially among dairy and beef farmers, is the 5ft, two-clip post that can be used for either a single or double strand of barbed or electric fencing. A special stainless steel and plastic insulator is clipped in for holding electric fencing.

Versatility

The design of the post (star picket post) gives it as much surface area in the ground as a conventional timber post, according to Clipex. All posts come fitted with a ground level strengthening plate and below ground anti-lift plate, which protrudes out from the post to act like a hook.

Where Ivor and Keith both feel the Clipex outperforms timber posts is in hard, stony terrain, where they say the Clipex post, due to its shape and smaller diameter, can fit in between rocks much easier and is much less likely to be damaged. Clipex posts have been installed in the Burren, explained Keith, where they were able to install posts between the sheet rock cracks. In softer terrain, due to the similar surface area as timber posts, Clipex states that its posts perform the same as timber posts for rigidity.

Clipex also manufactures its own range of strainers, the Stayfast strainer, to complement its posts. Standard strainer height is 8ft, with 4ft driven below ground. For softer ground, the 10ft strainer, usually used in deer fencing, can be driven to a depth of 6ft below ground.

A 9ft stay post is set off the strainer down to a ground plate, where a 2ft peg is driven at an angle in to the ground. A high-tensile tie-back wire then runs from this plate along the ground and back to the bottom of the strainer for additional strength.

Where farmers fear that posts might lift due to poorer ground, a standard 6ft post can be driven to ground level at the base of the strainer and the strainer tied down to this.

Additional information on Clipex fencing or its range of animal handling and stockyards can be found on www.clipex.ie or by telephone on 067 03351/087 1914360

Clipex 5ft, two-clip eco post, €6.05 excluding VAT.*

Clipex 6ft, 10-clip eco post, €7.70 excluding VAT.*

Clipex 6ft, 12-clip standard post, €8.50 excluding VAT.*

9/80/22 Clipex sheep wire 100m, €143.

*Price based on bulk order.

High-tensile steel galvanised posts holding a 30-year guarantee.

TAMS II approved for use as sheep fencing.

Aims to reduce labour required through ease of use and low maintenance.

A direct replacement for timber posts.