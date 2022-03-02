Two straws of the Charolais bull Goldstar Echo sold for €361/straw.

Timed auctions weren’t really on the radar this time three years ago but COVID-19 changed all that.

They are getting especially popular for sales of high-end cattle, embryos and semen.

Trueman Idol straws were also in the top 10, coming in at €698 and €704/straw

Clogher Valley had a big sale of over 300 lots of embryos and semen in conjuction with the Irish Farmers Journal online bidding platform MartBids last weekend, which saw some very big money being paid for a few choice lots.

Derrygulliane Kingbull attracted a huge amount of interest, with three straws making €783/straw. The famous Wilodge Vantastic came in at €783/straw also.

In the Charolais section, Balmyle Bolinger claimed the top spot at €482/straw. Very rare Oldstone Egbert and Goldstar Echo straws came in at €361/straw. Two straws of Hillcrest Champion made €602/each.

Top prices in the Belgian Blue section went to Hazzard and Black and Blue Diesel which both sold for €271/straw

In the Aberdeen Angus section, TLA Northern Samurai topped the list, coming in at €380/straw followed by Bohey Jasper at €277/straw.

In the embryo section, a top price of €1,295 was paid for an embryo out of Claragh Layla sired by Gorrycam Phantom. Commercial embryos ranged in price from €331-€1,295/embryo.

Clogher mart manager Robert Simpson said: “We were blown away by the success of the sale and we hope to run another timed auction of embryos and semen in autumn 2022.”