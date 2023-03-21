Clogher Valley Mart is teaming up with MartBids for an online timed auction of semen and embryos.

From 31 March to 3 April 2023, Clogher Valley Mart in Northern Ireland will team up with the online selling platform, MartBids, to hold an online timed auction of semen and embryos.

The timed auction will open on Friday 31 March and will close at 6pm on Monday 3 April.

The auction will see 300 lots of semen and embryos go under the hammer from some of the top pedigree and commercial herds across Northern Ireland.

All bidders must be registered with Clogher Mart by Thursday 23 March.