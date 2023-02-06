The Clonagh pedigree herd of Garrett and Lyndsey Behan, Ballyfin, Co Laois, needs little or no introduction to pedigree and commercial breeders across Ireland or further afield.

Next Friday 10 February the herd will hold its second online-only timed auction in conjunction with MartEye and this year Harrison and Hetherington have also come on board with the sale.

Lot 48, Clonagh Thunder Flash.

The Valentines Vixens sale is set to include 48 live lots and two embryo lots. A mixture of Simmental, Limousin and Charolais bulls and heifers are up for grabs, with some of the herd’s top bloodlines running through these classy lots.

Lot 8, Clonagh Sherry.

The timed auction will open on Friday 10 February and will run until Monday 13 February. The 36 heifers on offer will include national champions, sisters to the national champions and sisters of the famous Clonagh Lucky Explorer which sold for €52,000. The sale will also see 12 bulls from a mixture of the three breeds go under the hammer, with one hybrid bull also up for grabs.

Lot 13, Clonagh Sinda Babe.

Lot 3, a December 2021-born pedigree Simmental heifer named Nijella Posh sired by Manor Park Handsome has been selected by the Behan duo as the one to watch out for.

In an online introduction to the sale, the pair described this heifer as ‘“the divorce heifer” as they found choosing to sell her very difficult, however Garrett said: “She’s there to be sold.”