Niall Beirne, NBI, pictured with NBI Farm Business and Technology Award winners, Joey Walsh, Daniel Kelleher, and Leah Lehane from Clonakilty Agricultural College, and Kathryn Snell, Macra.

Clonakilty Agricultural College students were crowned the winners of the Macra Business Farm and Technology Award, which is sponsored by National Broadband Ireland (NBI).

The award was part of the annual Ag Colleges Day, which was held this year in Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, on the 15 February and involved Ireland’s seven agricultural colleges, with four of the colleges operated by Teagasc and three private colleges.

Teams of three students from each college were tasked with mapping out an area of land and planning it for future land use, while considering environmental, sustainability and cost factors.

After working under a tight time constraint, the teams presented their findings and backed up their research to a panel of three judges, who represented NBI, Macra and Teagasc respectively.

The presentations were well researched, with students using various websites and apps, such as Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, research papers, Tirlán and the National Rural Network, to show how they considered various environmental and sustainability factors.

The winning group of Joey Walsh, Daniel Kelleher and Leah Lehane showcased an excellent presentation and they even went to the extent of researching the local stone in the area to keep costs low, spending in the local economy and keeping the farm in situ with its national heritage.

Niall Beirne, head of strategic partnerships at NBI commented: “Congratulations to the students from Clonakilty Agricultural College on their success in winning the NBI Farm Business and Technology Award. I’d also like to acknowledge the efforts of all the competing students, as there was a very high standard across the board.

“It was clear to the judges that the young farmers intuitively understand the benefits of online tools and technologies to solve real world problems, and assist with practical decision making on the farm.

“The students from Clonakilty were very notable, in so far as they addressed the task while being equally cost and environmentally conscious.”

John Keane, Macra president, added: “This year at the Macra Ag College Challenges Day, the NBI Farm Tech Award focused on designing solutions around long-term land use in Ireland.

“It was impressive to see the next generation of farmers embracing the environmental ambitions of policy, along with meeting the social and economic needs of farmers and land users.

“The students demonstrated the need for broad perspective thinking and delivery of dynamic solutions.

“I have no doubt that these future leaders will develop, deliver and implement practices and policies that will only strive to further improve Irish agriculture.”