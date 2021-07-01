There were four incidents in Cavan and more in Laois, Roscommon and Donegal.

Up to €7,000 worth of silage wrap and some farm machinery were fraudulently paid for on cloned credit cards at agribusinesses in the last number of weeks.

This has led gardaí to issue a warning to agribusinesses in Cavan to be aware of fraudulent transactions.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said the fraud involved an individual who contacted businesses to place an order for up to 80 rolls of silage wrap.

“The value of the products equated to between €6,000 and €7,000. Payment is made over the phone with a credit card and a courier picked up the goods.

“While the seller received payment, the seller was later contacted by the bank to say the card used for the payment was cloned and they would take the money back, which left the seller down the cost of the goods.

“In Co Cavan, there have been four incidents but there have been similar incidents in Co Laois, Co Roscommon, Co Donegal,” the spokesperson said.

Farm machinery

Gardaí in Cavan have identified other thefts committed in other counties and said in May similar thefts occurred using cloned credit cards and, as well as silage wrap, some of the goods purchased included farm machinery.

“On 23 June 2021, a second attempt was made to buy 80 rolls of silage wrap from an agribusiness in Co Cavan.

“On this occasion, gardaí were present when the goods were collected and two individuals were arrested. They were taken to Cavan garda station and have been released without charge with a file going to the director of public prosecutions.”

Appeal

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all businesses and, in particular those in the agribusiness sector, to remain vigilant to customers wishing to pay for substantial goods over the phone, particularly if they are not familiar with the person.

It said it is advisable for businesses to exercise due diligence in relation to taking card payments by phone that the card and cardholder are one in the same.

Where a business has been the victim of such a crime they are asked to report any transactions which have been found to be fraudulent.