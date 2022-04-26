The Irish Holstein Friesian Associated (IHFA) was delighted to have everyone back to Virginia Showgrounds over the weekend for the first show in over two years.
There was a certain buzz in the air at this year’s Emerald Expo with all participants eager to enter the show rings after the long wait due to Covid-19 restrictions.
A big prize fund was also on offer across the day with FBD Insurance as the title sponsors and many more contributing to over €28,000 worth of prizes.
A special class confined to Cavan and Monaghan Holstein Friesian breeders also took place to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the local Breffni Oriel Holstein Friesian breeder club.
It was a successful day for the Dublin-based Dowling family, with the Limerick judge Paul Hannan tapping out the eighth-time calver, Clonpaddin G Fame Et, as the overall senior champion.
Supreme champion
Clonpaddin G Fame Et is no stranger to success, after being awarded the supreme champion at the National Dairy Show in 2017, as well as receiving an award for the best udder in 2017.
The stylish cow was purchased as a calf by John and Cyril Dowling at an IHFA open day on John Hurley and Sons’ farm in Arklow, Co Wicklow, in 2012. The cow is now four months into her eighth lactation and has yielded over 10,000kg in six of her eight lactations.
Clonpaddin Fame is by the sire Gen-Mark Stmatic Sanchez and out of the dam, Cradenhill Linjet Fame.
Her origin goes back to the popular cow, Moreta Inspiration genes, imported from Canada into the Kingston family’s Cradenhill herd at Nohoval, Co Cork.
The cow was also awarded the best udder at the show. Judge Paul Hannan said: “This cow is balanced to the T with a strong femininity throughout. Even for an eight-time calver the cow maintains an exceptional udder with high ligaments.”
Standing reserve overall senior champion was James and Tom Kelly’s cow, Monamore Diamond Barbie.
The four-week calved cow was also awarded the exhibitor-bred champion and top of her class in the senior three-year old Holstein Friesian cow in milk class.
The VG87 Classified second-lactation cow is sired by Mr D Appel Diamondback while her dam is Leagh Silver Barbie Et. The September 2011-born cow has a projected 305-day milk yield of nearly 12,000kg.
Securing the honourable mention and intermediate champion on the day was Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor.
This April 2019-born heifer also came first in the Holstein Friesian heifer in milk class having calved before three years.
This cow’s dam Clongowes Sid Almeric 2 is no stranger to the ring winning multiple prizes down the years including the grand champion at the Tullamore Show in 2016.
Intermediate champion
Claiming reserve intermediate champion on the day was Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle from breeders Garry and John Hurley of the Clonpaddin Holstein herd in Wicklow.
This April 2019-born heifer stood out in the ring, with her dam being the well-known Hallow Atwood Twizzle 164 EX93 who came first in the Italian National Show in Cermona and also won the European Championship in Colmar, France, in 2016.
Monaghan breeder Padraic Greenan was also in the spotlight winning premier breeder and exhibitor. His heifer Greenlea Splendid Katrina Et also was appointed the intermediate honourable mention on the day.
Handler championship sponsored by Volac
Junior championship sponsored by Breffni Oriel Holstein Friesian Club
Junior colour breed championship
Colour breed championship
Intermediate championship sponsored by Glanbia
Production class sponsored by Specialist Nutrition
Highest Holstein Friesian-EBI animal, judged on conformation sponsored by Progressive Genetics
Best group of three females owned by exhibitor, sponsored by FBD
Senior championship
