Richard Whelan, Emerald Expo show director; PJ Kelly, IHFA president; Paul Hannan, judge; overall senior champion Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling, Meath; Conor McGovern, FBD, sponsor; Patrick Gaynor, Virginia show committee; and Charles Gallagher, chief executive, IHFA. \ Maria Kelly

The Irish Holstein Friesian Associated (IHFA) was delighted to have everyone back to Virginia Showgrounds over the weekend for the first show in over two years.

There was a certain buzz in the air at this year’s Emerald Expo with all participants eager to enter the show rings after the long wait due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A big prize fund was also on offer across the day with FBD Insurance as the title sponsors and many more contributing to over €28,000 worth of prizes.

Paul Hannan judging Emerald Expo 2022. Junior Holstein Championship lineup. \ Maria Kelly

A special class confined to Cavan and Monaghan Holstein Friesian breeders also took place to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the local Breffni Oriel Holstein Friesian breeder club.

Crowd watching the judging at the Emerald Expo 2022, Virginia, Co Cavan. \ Maria Kelly

It was a successful day for the Dublin-based Dowling family, with the Limerick judge Paul Hannan tapping out the eighth-time calver, Clonpaddin G Fame Et, as the overall senior champion.

Supreme champion

Clonpaddin G Fame Et is no stranger to success, after being awarded the supreme champion at the National Dairy Show in 2017, as well as receiving an award for the best udder in 2017.

Emerald Expo 2022 FBD overall senior champion, Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling, Meath. \ Maria Kelly

The stylish cow was purchased as a calf by John and Cyril Dowling at an IHFA open day on John Hurley and Sons’ farm in Arklow, Co Wicklow, in 2012. The cow is now four months into her eighth lactation and has yielded over 10,000kg in six of her eight lactations.

Clonpaddin Fame is by the sire Gen-Mark Stmatic Sanchez and out of the dam, Cradenhill Linjet Fame.

Her origin goes back to the popular cow, Moreta Inspiration genes, imported from Canada into the Kingston family’s Cradenhill herd at Nohoval, Co Cork.

The cow was also awarded the best udder at the show. Judge Paul Hannan said: “This cow is balanced to the T with a strong femininity throughout. Even for an eight-time calver the cow maintains an exceptional udder with high ligaments.”

Standing reserve overall senior champion was James and Tom Kelly’s cow, Monamore Diamond Barbie.

The four-week calved cow was also awarded the exhibitor-bred champion and top of her class in the senior three-year old Holstein Friesian cow in milk class.

The VG87 Classified second-lactation cow is sired by Mr D Appel Diamondback while her dam is Leagh Silver Barbie Et. The September 2011-born cow has a projected 305-day milk yield of nearly 12,000kg.

Securing the honourable mention and intermediate champion on the day was Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor.

This April 2019-born heifer also came first in the Holstein Friesian heifer in milk class having calved before three years.

This cow’s dam Clongowes Sid Almeric 2 is no stranger to the ring winning multiple prizes down the years including the grand champion at the Tullamore Show in 2016.

Intermediate champion

Claiming reserve intermediate champion on the day was Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle from breeders Garry and John Hurley of the Clonpaddin Holstein herd in Wicklow.

This April 2019-born heifer stood out in the ring, with her dam being the well-known Hallow Atwood Twizzle 164 EX93 who came first in the Italian National Show in Cermona and also won the European Championship in Colmar, France, in 2016.

Monaghan breeder Padraic Greenan was also in the spotlight winning premier breeder and exhibitor. His heifer Greenlea Splendid Katrina Et also was appointed the intermediate honourable mention on the day.

Judge Paul Hannan judging in the ring at the Emerald Expo 2022 . \ Maria Kelly

Champions by category

Handler championship sponsored by Volac

Champion: Colin Todd, Breffni Oriel.

Reserve champion: Brian Hurley, Slaney.

Hon mention: Will Jones, Slaney.

Junior championship sponsored by Breffni Oriel Holstein Friesian Club

Champion: Ballyboy Awsome Carmen 1312 Et, exhibited by Jim and Una Sinnott.

Reserve champion: Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones.

Honourable mention: Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red P Et, exhibited by Louise and Richard Whelan.

Paul Hannan, judge, honourable mention Dalevalley Jordy Hot Red P Et, handler Stacey O’Sullivan, reserve junior champion, Hallow Solomon Arengatang E, handler Will Jones, junior champion Ballyboy Awsome Carmen, with handler Josh Sinnott and Winston Bennett, sponsor. \ Maria Kelly

Junior colour breed championship

Champion: Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Reserve champion: Knowe Mix Brown Kate 2, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.

Paul Hannan, judge, reserve junior colour breed champion, Knowe Mix Brown Kate 2, with handler Hollie Keenan, junior colour breed champion Greenlea Chrome Marble 1624, with handler Hannah Greenan and Charles Gallagher IHFA. \ Maria Kelly

Colour breed championship

Champion: Threemile Pretty Rock, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.

Reserve champion: Gwynnog Primetime Linnet, exhibited by Christian and Sinead Keenan.

Intermediate championship sponsored by Glanbia

Champion: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor.

Reserve champion: Clonpaddin Doc Twizzle, exhibited by Garry and John Hurley.

Hon mention: Greenlea Splendid Katrina Et, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Production class sponsored by Specialist Nutrition

First: Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Highest Holstein Friesian-EBI animal, judged on conformation sponsored by Progressive Genetics

First: Redhouse 1633 Goodwhone Isa, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Second: Tubbertoby Doorman Joy, exhibited by Paul Flanagan.

Third: Tubbertoby Artist Ashley, exhibited by Paul Flanagan.

Best group of three females owned by exhibitor, sponsored by FBD

First: John O’Connor, Cork.

Second: Christian and Sinead Keenan, Monaghan.

Third: Jim and Una Sinnott, Wexford.

Senior championship

Champion: Clonpaddin G Fame Et, exhibited by John Dowling.

Reserve champion: Monamore Diamond Barbie, exhibited by Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian.

Honourable mention: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by John O’Connor.

Exhibitor-bred championship: Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA; Paul Hannan, judge; honourable mention Balyboy Sid Carmen, with handler Laura Sinnott; reserve champion Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, with handler Paul Murphy; champion, Monamore Diamond Barbie,handler Richard Jones along with Alan Dorian and Tom Kelly, Louth. \ Maria Kelly