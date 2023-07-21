Growvite All-Ireland Champion 2022, Mercury Special Tinge, is presented the All-Ireland champion trophy by Mark O'Rourke and Stephen Lyons of Univet. Pictured from left: Catherine Smyth, Cathal O'Meara, president of the IAAA Eustace Burke, judge Angus Stovold and breeder Shane Murphy.

Cloone show has been chosen as the venue for this year’s All-Ireland Irish Aberdeen Angus Championships.

The Irish Aberdeen Angusall Ireland championships are held in different locations around the country every year.

Last year, they were held in Oldcastle, Co Meath, while this year they move to the Co Leitrim venue in Cloone. The show takes place on Monday 7 August in the show field on the Balinamore road just outside the village of Cloone.

Expecting 'big entry'

Secretary of the Irish Aberdeen Angus Cattle Association, Shane Murphy, said: "We are really looking forward to this year’s championships. There have been a lot of Aberdeen Angus cattle at shows already in 2023, and we are expecting a big entry for Cloone on 7 August.”

The All-Ireland Champion will receive €250 and Veterinary Products sponsored by Univet Ireland Ltd, and the ALL IRELAND PERPETUAL TROPHY.

Reserve All Ireland Champion will receive €130 and Veterinary Products sponsored by Univet, and Rosette.

Senior Champion will receive Perpetual Trophy and rosette presented in memory of the late Mrs S W Henderson.

Junior Champion will receive Perpetual Trophy and rosette presented in memory of the late Mr Larry Crawford.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Cloone show chairperson, Andy McGovern, said: “The show committee are delighted to be chosen by the Irish Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society to host their 2023 all-Ireland finals.

"It’s a great honour for the show and we have been working hard over the last couple of weeks to make sure everything runs like clockwork on the day.”

The show, which was first established in 1988, is now regarded as one of the largest shows in Co Leitrim, with a huge cattle entry going to the show every year. Other highlights of this year’s show include the Cloone Agricultural Show All-Ireland Suckler Heifer Class, which is open to commercial heifers with or without permanent teeth likely to breed quality calves. There is €300 up for grabs for 1st prize in this class.

For anyone who wishes to enter for the show, contact clooneagrishow@gmail.com or 083 2032764.