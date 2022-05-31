The closed period for slurry application is set to be increased for many farmers unless they meet certain criteria.

The closed period for application of slurry has been extended as follows:

From 11 March 2022, all slurry generated on a holding must be applied by 8 October of that year.

From 1 January 2023, all slurry generated on a holding must be applied by 1 October of that year.

Farmers who wish to spread slurry after these dates (up to 15 October each year) will have to fulfill special criteria in order to do so. This criteria is due to be published in September 2022.

Soiled water

Regarding soiled water storage, the NAP outlines that all farmers must make a conscious effort to limit the creation of soiled water on their farm. A closed period for the spreading of soiled water will now come in to play on a phased basis as follows:

From 11 March 2022, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between 21 December and 31 December for all milk producers.

From 1 January 2023, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between 10 December and 31 December for all milk producers.

From the 1 January 2024, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between 1 December and 31 December for milk producers, with the exception of winter/liquid milk producers.

From the 1 January 2025 onwards for winter/liquid milk producers, the spreading of soiled water will be prohibited between 1 December and 31 December.

All holdings producing soiled water must have a minimum of three weeks soiled water storage capacity in place by 1 December 2023 and four weeks soiled water storage capacity in place by 1 December 2024, except for winter/liquid milk producers, where this storage needs to be in place by 1 December 2025.

Changes to outwintering

Farmers who take advantage of outwintering livestock to reduce their winter slurry/farmyard manure storage facilities need to be mindful of new changes.

Storage facility requirements will be based on the farm’s stocking rate, and in certain cases, facilities will be required irrespective of it they are utilised.

A reduced capacity for storage of livestock manure will be permissible for sheep, goat and deer farms, with a grassland stocking rate (during the closed period for slurry spreading) which does not exceed 130kg nitrogen until 31 December 2024 and 100kg nitrogen from 1 January 2025 onwards.

For cattle (excluding dairy cows) that are outwintered, a grassland stocking rate which does not exceed 85kg nitrogen manure during the closed period for slurry spreading must be adhered to.

Here, the reduction in storage capacity is proportionate to the extent of outwintered livestock on the holding.