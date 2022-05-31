The closed period for application of slurry has been extended as follows:
Farmers who wish to spread slurry after these dates (up to 15 October each year) will have to fulfill special criteria in order to do so. This criteria is due to be published in September 2022.
Soiled water
Regarding soiled water storage, the NAP outlines that all farmers must make a conscious effort to limit the creation of soiled water on their farm. A closed period for the spreading of soiled water will now come in to play on a phased basis as follows:
All holdings producing soiled water must have a minimum of three weeks soiled water storage capacity in place by 1 December 2023 and four weeks soiled water storage capacity in place by 1 December 2024, except for winter/liquid milk producers, where this storage needs to be in place by 1 December 2025.
Changes to outwintering
Farmers who take advantage of outwintering livestock to reduce their winter slurry/farmyard manure storage facilities need to be mindful of new changes.
Storage facility requirements will be based on the farm’s stocking rate, and in certain cases, facilities will be required irrespective of it they are utilised.
A reduced capacity for storage of livestock manure will be permissible for sheep, goat and deer farms, with a grassland stocking rate (during the closed period for slurry spreading) which does not exceed 130kg nitrogen until 31 December 2024 and 100kg nitrogen from 1 January 2025 onwards.
For cattle (excluding dairy cows) that are outwintered, a grassland stocking rate which does not exceed 85kg nitrogen manure during the closed period for slurry spreading must be adhered to.
Here, the reduction in storage capacity is proportionate to the extent of outwintered livestock on the holding.
