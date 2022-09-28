The closed period for slurry application begins next week in the Republic of Ireland.

Under the new Nitrates Action Programme, the closed period for slurry application has been extended and begins on 8 October this year.

In 2023, the closed period for slurry application will begin on 1 October. This is a significant change from the original date of 15 October.

The Minister for Agriculture can grant an exemption to the closed period in the case of exceptional weather conditions, heavy rainfall and sufficient grass growth for nutrient uptake, but has not this season.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there are no changes planned to closed periods this year, and farmers can apply slurry up to the usual deadline of midnight on 15 October.