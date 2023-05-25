Farm families across Ireland are urged to take note of the approaching closing dates and recent updates regarding the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) education grants.

The priority closing dates for grant renewal applications are set for Thursday 8 June, while new grant applications must be submitted by Thursday 6 July.

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm family and social affairs chair Alice Doyle stated: “It is worth highlighting that many students from rural areas and farm families are eligible for this grant.”

The SUSI grant presents an opportunity for families to alleviate the financial burden associated with sending their children to third-level education.

Notably, the recently announced changes to the Student Grant Scheme in Budget 2023 entail an increase in the income threshold.

Raised limit

The limit has been raised from €55,240 to €62,000 for the 50% student contribution grant, enabling more families to access financial support.

Moreover, a new student contribution grant of €500 has been introduced for individuals with incomes ranging from €62,000 to €100,000. Additionally, the postgraduate fee contribution grant will be increased by €500, rising from €3,500 to €4,000.

Doyle further emphasised that the upward adjustment in the income threshold will result in more families being eligible for support, thereby increasing the number of qualifying students this year.

The SUSI support desk is open Monday to Friday (9am-5.30pm), excluding public holidays. It can be contacted by phone on 0818-888 777 or by email on support@susi.ie.