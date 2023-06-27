The National Apiculture Programme deadline has been extended to 14 July. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has today announced a short extension for the receipt of applications under the National Apiculture Programme (NAP) 2023 – 2027. The programme will now close for applications on Friday 14 July 2023. It had been due to close on Friday 30 June. The National Apiculture Programme 2023-2027 is jointly funded by the European Union and the National Exchequer under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

The aims of the programme are to:

Provide technical assistance to beekeepers

Combat beehive invaders and diseases, particularly varroasis

Co-operate with specialist bodies for the implementation of applied research programmes in the field of beekeeping and apiculture products.

All suitable bodies that can demonstrate the necessary research capabilities, including Universities, Institutes of Technology and Teagasc, are eligible to submit proposals.

Full details on the call for proposals for the NAP 2023-2027 can be found on the Department's website here.

Queries relating to the National Apiculture Programme 2023-2027 can be emailed to beekeeping@agriculture.gov.ie