The Department of Agriculture has announced a short extension to the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector.

The scheme will now close at 5pm on Friday 7 July. It had been due to close at 5pm on Friday 30 June.

Aim

This scheme is intended to assist in the development of the horticulture sector, including beekeeping, by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment including renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to commercial horticulture production.

Details of the scheme have been notified to the European Commission in accordance with the European Union guidelines for state aid and the granting of approval of aid for investments under the scheme will only be granted after approval by the European Commission in accordance with the Commission Decision on the measure.

Application forms and the scheme terms and conditions are available from the Department's website, here.