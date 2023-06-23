The diploma id fulled funded and runs for one year on a part time basis. / Ramona Farrelly

The Tirlán sustainable farming academy diploma application closing date is fast approaching on 30 June.

The Tirlán and Baileys sustainable farming academy diploma provides a unique opportunity for farmers to gain knowledge and skills that promote sustainable farming practices.

There are 20 fully funded diploma places available each year. The diploma will be delivered by University College Cork.

It is part-time course with some in person field visits. It will run for one academic year between September 2023 and August 2024, commencing in September 2023.

Graduate

Students who successfully complete the diploma will graduate with a level 7 diploma, recognised by the National Framework for Qualifications.

More information on the programme can be found here.