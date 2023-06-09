The deadline for applications under all entry routes has, according to the IFA, been extended from 16 June to 30 June. \ Philip Doyle

The deadline for applications under the first tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) has been extended until 30 June, according to Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Kevin Comiskey.

The original closing date was set for Friday 16 June, leaving a tight timeline for applications in entry routes which have only recently been opened.

This is particularly relevant to the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme, which only opened in the last week.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Comiskey said: “The IFA made strong representation to the Department of Agriculture on a number of fronts.

"For example, we made a strong case for sheep farmers, given the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme only opened for applications this week, leaving farmers facing an uphill battle to get applications submitted before the deadline.

Sheep 2023

“Sheep 2023, the major sheep event taking place on 17 June in Gurteen Agricultural College, was also a big consideration.

"It would be a lost opportunity for farmers to attend the event and see the latest handling equipment on offer and to have missed out on making an application by less than 24 hours. Now farmers will be able to attend the event and have a better idea of what they want to apply for.”

Comiskey added: “It is welcome news and I commend the Department of Agriculture’s confirmation this evening (Friday 9 June). It is a good decision and farmers applying through all entry routes [will have] more time to make important decisions.”

Women’s TAMS

The Department of Agriculture also published details of a webinar it is holding on the Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme.

The webinar takes place on Monday 19 June at 7pm and will cover details on the new scheme, eligibility criteria, the level of grant aid available and the application process.

This entry route is the only one of the 10 entry routes which has yet to open for applications and it now looks like the opening could coincide with the information webinar.

Register for the event here.