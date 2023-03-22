The Munster club had been going for 34 years.

The Dealer hears that the Irish Angus Cattle Society council has decided to disband its provincial clubs and branches.

One of the most prominent, the Munster club, has been going for 34 years. The Dealer understands the problem stems from the Munster club not opening up its club sales to breeders from outside Munster and some issues around other rules.

A spokesperson for the club said that there was nothing the club could do, only comply with the disbandment and move on.

A new club called the ‘Munster Angus Breeders’, has been set up with a committee chosen.

This club has no affiliation to either Angus society and will continue to hold events and sales as before.