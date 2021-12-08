While we all pine for our spot in the sun, seeking to harvest 227ac of those magical rays is not simple. Just ask our once illustrious leader John Bruton.

Plans by the former Taoiseach and his cousin Tom to develop a major solar farm on family lands at Summerhill, Co Meath, have irked a few locals.

Indeed, the kerfuffle is heading for An Bord Pleanála. The Dealer understands that along with not wanting a concentration of PV panels defacing the delicate beauty of the royal county, some objectors questioned the wisdom of using Meath’s food-producing lands for energy generation.

Obviously, some in the capital’s ‘home counties’ believe forestry, wind turbines, solar farms and other such vulgar endeavours should be banished to the bogs and mountains of the west – far away from Tara’s hallowed halls.

The Dealer wonders how these views sit with the country’s modern rulers – the Climate Change Advisory Council?