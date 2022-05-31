Reserve champion went to Mattie Kelly for his bull Cloughbrack Sunrise selling for €10,000.

The 2022 spring bull sales are coming to a close after a busy few months for all breeds.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society held its final sale of spring 2022 in Tullamore Mart on Saturday 28 May.

Trade was good for the higher-quality bulls with lighter younger bulls a little harder sold, reflecting the time of year and the fact that suckler farmers buying bulls at the moment need a bull to work straight away.

The average sale price came in at €4,044 and a clearance rate of 60%.

It was Galway man Mattie Kelly who went home with the top price of the day. Having earlier been tapped out as reserve champion by the judge Aidan Farrell, Westmeath, he was knocked down to a Northern Ireland purchaser at €10,000.

Sired by Vosgien Vf and out of a Grimaldi-bred dam, Cloughbrack Sunrise came with a five-star terminal index of €153, a four-star replacement index of €98, coupled with a calving figure of just 3.3%.

The champion Charolais bull went to Austin Garvey for his March 2021-born bull, Mullawn Samson, which sold for €6,600. From left: Paul Fahy, Handler, Aidan Farrell, judge, Gus and Austin Harvey, owners.

Champion on the day went to Leitrim man Austin Garvey for his March 2021-born bull Mullawn Samson.

Samson is sired by the famous CF52, going back to a Pirate-bred dam and came with a five-star terminal index coupled with a calving figure of 7.2%.

He made his way to a Co Leitrim suckler farmer at €6,600.

Moate man Terry Bradley was next on the top price list. He sold his January 2021-born bull Clonaltra Sergeant for €5,800. He is sired by Fleetwood and out of a Cavelands Adam-bred dam.

Terry Bradley took home €5,800 for his bull Clonaltra Sergeant.

He has a terminal index of €148, coupled with a calving figure of 5.2%, and was knocked down to a NI-based purchaser.

Donegal man Patrick McClean took the next top price with his December 2020-born bull Roughan Rustard. He is sired by Roughan Nolag going back to a Roughan Feodal-bred dam.

He came with a five-star replacement index of €103 and a five-star terminal index of €144 coupled with a calving figure of 5.4% and was knocked down at €5,500.

Longford man Michael Hanlon took home €4,800 for his December 2020-born bull Ballinroey Ronnie ET.

He is sired by Doonally New going back to a Celtic Vichy-bred dam and came with a terminal index of €172 and a calving figure of 9%.

Local man Aidan Gath from Birr in Co Offaly took home €4,600 for his January 2021-born bull, Derrinboy Sheamie. He is by Fiston, going back to a Lisnagre Hansome dam and has a five-star replacement index of €102 and a five-star terminal index of €155 coupled with a calving figure of 5.4%.

Basil and Victoria Kells had one of the youngest bulls in the sale but it didn’t stop him selling at €4,400 to a Galway-based suckler farmer. Dalehill Sampras is an April 2021-born bull sired by Fiston going back to a Cottage Devon cow.

He has a five-star terminal index of €158, coupled with a calving figure of 8.9%.

Local man Joseph Whittaker took home €4,300 for his March 2021-born bull Hawkswood Sam. He is sired by Pottlereagh Mark, going back to a Pirate-bred dam.

He had a four-star replacement index of €92 and a five-star terminal index of €161 coupled with a calving figure of 3.9%. He was knocked down to Teagasc to join its college suckler herd at Ballyhaise in Co Cavan.