The Dealer hears that the highly regarded clover and grassland researcher Dr Deirdre Hennessy is leaving Teagasc to take up a new role in academia.
She is joining a growing number of former Teagasc employees, including Frank Buckley, Thia Hennessy and William Burchill, at the ag science department in University College Cork.
Hennessy will be leading the programme of research and teaching in grassland science at UCC.
