With just over 12 months on the books, the newest Macra club in Galway is going from strength to strength.

Establishing itself online during a pandemic was not a easy task but with enthusiasm and eagerness there was no stopping the new committee and the club’s members.

Members attended various online offerings by the national organisation and regional activities and events such as footgolf, tag rugby and farm walks.

DK Connemara Oysters farm tour.

The first Connemara Macra club event was a walk up Diamond Hill in August, with great support coming from members of Roscommon Macra who were happy to make the trek over.

Connemara Macra’s float in the Oughterard St Patrick’s Day parade.

Members of Connemara Macra joined fellow members in Galway to meet up for some social fun and had a night of bowling during October.

Club members also got involved in the annual North West Macra silage competition during November and became involved in the Galway Young Farmer Development Group.

December saw the club host their first farm walk, a visit to DK Connemara Oysters in Letterfrack where those who attended were all in agreement that it was a fantastic afternoon.

Tree planting

The club also registered for the Macra tree planting initiative.

In February, members came along to the Macra roadshow in Headford while a club social also took place in Westport.

A Connemara Macra member walk.

March saw Connemara members Mark Casey and Peter ‘Frank’ Tierney represent the club in the Oughterard St Patrick’s Day parade, where they claimed the winning prize in the rural youth committee competition entry.

Onwards and upwards for this new, vibrant and exciting club.