Back in February 2022, a few past members of South Longford Macra decided to get the club back up and running post-lockdown, as they still had enthusiasm and drive for the success of the club.

The club decided to hold a meeting, expecting a few possible members to turn up; on the night of its return, over 40 people attended the first meeting. Since then, the club has grown from strength to strength, meeting regularly every few weeks.

Over the past year, South Longford has had many great nights out with club representatives for Mr. Personality in Co Kilkenny, Queen of the Land in Co Offaly and North West Kings and Queens in Co Sligo.

Fundraising

The South Longford club is delighted to have such fantastic members, who are assets to the club – as evidenced by a recent fundraiser.

South Longford members at Queen of the Land.

South Longford held their first fundraiser at the Longford Ploughing Championships on 26 March, where they raised nearly €1,000 on the day.

The club organised competitions on the day, which included ‘guess the weight of the heifer’, hook-a-duck and ‘guess the number of balloons in the cab’.

The success of the day was a credit to club members who volunteered their own tractors, equipment and animals. The club was able to secure several local, generously sponsored prizes by Paul & Vincent, Billy Moran & Sons and Centra Ballymahon.

South Longford now has over 60 members and counting, and they plan to continue to grow and expand.

Club members are grateful for the friends they have made throughout the country and the opportunities they have been given so far thanks to Macra.

The club is looking forward to many more good times ahead, as this is only the beginning.

Members of South Longford at one of their Farm Skills events.

If you are in the area or just want to follow South Longford’s antics, give them a follow on Instagram and Facebook at South Longford Macra.