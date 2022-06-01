Specialty Enterprises main product range is its Millennium booms from 20m to 40m mainly for self-propelled markets.

Case New Holland (CNH) Industrial recently announced the acquisition of Specialty Enterprises LLC (Specialty), believed to be North America’s largest manufacturer of premium aluminium spray booms for agricultural applications.

Interestingly, the deal comes at a time when other well-known manufactures such as Lemken and Fendt pull away from the trailed sprayer markets due to the uncertain future surrounding chemical crop care products within agriculture.

However, the acquisition will provide CNH customers with access to a product offering enhancement with longer booms and allow the acceleration of development around new technologies according to CNH.

Background

Although not officially present on the Irish and UK market, Specialty Enterprises have been an OE supplier to Case IH and New Holland for over 10 years. It is also OE supplier to Hagie (John Deere) STS and AGCO for its Rogator self-propelled sprayer booms

Based in Wautoma, Wisconsin, Specialty was established in 1987 were it began carrying out general fabrication work before moving into the aluminium sprayer boom market. Today the company claims to be the largest boom manufacturer of its kind in North America.