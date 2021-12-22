Eugene and Garrett Headon's MacDon FD130 draper header and New Holland CR8.80 combine harvesting spring wheat in Kildare during the 2021 harvest.

The recently formed partnership between Canadian draper header manufacturer MacDon Industries and CNH Industrial sister companies New Holland and Case IH will compliment both firms’ existing header ranges.

New Holland will continue to build its own Varifeed grain header and CornMaster corn headers, as it is believed that the agreement is only for the supply of draper headers and none of the other MacDon product lines.

Lars Skjoldager Sorensen, head of Harvesting Product Management, stated: “Bringing together the expertise from both brands will unlock the potential to significantly increase our customers’ in-field performance and decrease their running costs.”

It is also believed that the existing European MacDon dealer network will remain in place. Earlier in 2021, Frank Jenkinson had been appointed as the Irish MacDon importer.

Both manufacturers have said the new line of draper headers will be available to order in early 2022 for delivery for the 2023 harvest season.

Based in Manitoba, Canada, MacDon has been manufacturing harvesting equipment for more than 70 years. The company will continue to manufacture and distribute its full line of combine draper headers under the MacDon brand to its dealers and customers for all major combine brands.