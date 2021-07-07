DataConnect is now available globally across six major digital platforms.

DataConnect, the global drive to enable the viewing and communication amongst mixed brand fleets on a single web portal, is now fully live with six major digital platforms. The initiative is not available to farms all across the globe.

The CNH Industrial brands of Case IH, New Holland and Steyr now join John Deere, Claas and the European farm management platform 364FarmNet which launched the feature last autumn.

Essentially, the addition of the CNH Industrial companies means that users of AFS Connect (Case IH telematics), MyPLM (New Holland telematics) and S-Tech (Steyr telematics) will now have the option of cloud to cloud data exchange with John Deere’s Operation Centre, Claas telematics and 365FarmNet portals.

Any farm tasks involving the use of tractors, combines or forage harvesters from the participating brands can now have their data viewed on the one central platform.

Up until the arrival of DataConnect, viewing such information required having an additional portal for each brand of machine involved.

Customers can view five different machinery data parameters from their machinery fleet. These include:

Current machine location.

Historical machine position.

Fuel level.

Machine status within the field.

Machine speed.

Farmers wanting to take advantage of this option simply need to grant themselves permission to view all equipment in the platform that is most convenient to them.

Other machines will then appear automatically in that portal once connected. Vehicles are displayed with icons in their respective brand colours.

For the use of DataConnect, no additional hardware or software components are needed.